Pure Storage names VMware's Singh as new chief product officer
Jan. 05, 2021 Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) VMware (VMW)
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) has tapped Ajay Singh as its chief product officer, effective immediately.
- He joins from VMware (NYSE:VMW), where he was general manager of the Cloud Management business unit.
- He'll report to CEO/Chairman Charles Giancarlo, taking responsibility for all of Pure Storage's business units as well as its Global Alliances partnerships team.
- "Pure continues to lead the storage industry in innovation, reliability and flexibility, and now delivering our technology as-a-service – increasing our relevance to both those who build infrastructure and those who build applications," Giancarlo says. "In Ajay, we have exceptional talent to lead the continued expansion of Pure's portfolio and I look forward to seeing his expertise in action."