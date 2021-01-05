Associated Banc-Corp divests wealth management subsidiary Whitnell to Rockefeller Capital

  • Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) inked an agreement to sell its wealth management subsidiary Whitnell to Rockefeller Capital Management in a strategic partnership.
  • Post the agreement, Associated Bank, NA will become a Midwest mortgage lending referral partner and Associated Trust Company will become one of Rockefeller's third-party trust solutions providers.
  • Whitnell is a wealth management and multi-family office services firm based in Oak Brook, Illinois with $1.4B of client assets under management.
  • New-York based Rockefeller is a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm offering global family office, asset management and strategic advisory services; firm has 19 offices in 14 states and is responsible for in excess of $69B in client assets.
  • Transaction terms not disclosed; expected to close in March 2021.
