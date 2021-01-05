Wolverine World Wide names new President, Global Operations Group
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) appoints Jim Zwiers as President, Global Operations Group, responsible for portfolio-wide sourcing, logistics, distribution, customer service, and information technology.
- Zwiers will concurrently serve as President, International Group, a position he has held since 2014, and will remain Executive VVP of the company and a member of the executive leadership team.
- “Jim is uniquely and ideally suited to lead the Global Operations Group, and I could not be more pleased with this expansion of his role. His extensive experience with the Company’s brands and international operations, coupled with his digital background and successful implementation of speed-to-market initiatives, will help accelerate the Company’s digital-first transformation and global eCommerce growth.” said Blake Krueger, Chairman and CEO.