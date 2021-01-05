TAT Technologies stock skyrockets +70%, signs strategic agreement with Honeywell
Jan. 05, 2021 5:26 PM ETTAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT), HONTATT, HONBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- TAT Piedmont Aviation, subsidiary of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT), and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) enter a 10-year agreement for an exclusive worldwide Auxiliary Power Unit rental services for OEM authorized GTCP331-500 engine.
- This engine is installed in all Boeing 777 aircraft around the world.
- As part of this agreement, TAT-Piedmont acquired Honeywell's GTCP331-500 APU rental bank for approximately $6.5M.
- "This agreement is a significant step in the development of TAT-Piedmont as a major global player in the APU MRO services business. The GTCP331-500 APU engine which is installed in all Boeing 777 aircrafts around the world is expected to be in operations for the next few decades generating meaningful MRO business opportunities. The rental services agreement and, to a larger extent, the authorization to provide MRO services, consist of major growth opportunities for TAT. This agreement together with the recent agreement for the transfer of Honeywell's MRO contracts for the GTCP331-200/250 engine to TAT-Piedmont, strengthen the strategic relationships between TAT and Honeywell and prove the strong positioning of TAT-Piedmont as a global quality MRO services provider for a variety of APU engines to airlines, aviation players and military organizations". said Mr. Zamir, CEO of TAT.
- Shares +70% during after hours.