Intellitronix hits all-time high in weekly sales at 2020 year-end

  • Intellitronix, subsidiary of the US Lighting Group (OTCPK:USLG) announces that the company topped weekly sales totals by over $600,000 for the last week in 2020.
  • “To close out the year with new sales orders valued at over $600,000 for a single week is an astounding feat, especially during a global pandemic. Intellitronix credits the increase in orders to a rise in demand for its automotive products including analog and digital gauges for classic cars and trucks, and private labeled products,” said Paul Spivak, CEO.
