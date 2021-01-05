Salem Media rises 1.8% AH, announces new podcast venture
Jan. 05, 2021 5:52 PM ETSalem Media Group, Inc. (SALM)SALMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) announces the formation of the Salem Podcast Network.
- Company partners with Dinesh D’Souza with new “Pardon Me!” podcast.
- “This is a natural extension of the Salem brand, which is already considered one of the strongest in conservative media. Salem will be producing more content with meaningful names on the conservative side, so look for more big announcements soon. The future for podcasting is unlimited, and our efforts will tightly focus on hosts who will contribute to our brand and to the messag.” said Phil Boyce, Salem’s Senior VP of Spoken Word.
- Shares +1.8% after hours