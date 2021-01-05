Salem Media rises 1.8% AH, announces new podcast venture

  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) announces the formation of the Salem Podcast Network.
  • Company partners with Dinesh D’Souza with new “Pardon Me!” podcast.
  • “This is a natural extension of the Salem brand, which is already considered one of the strongest in conservative media. Salem will be producing more content with meaningful names on the conservative side, so look for more big announcements soon. The future for podcasting is unlimited, and our efforts will tightly focus on hosts who will contribute to our brand and to the messag.” said Phil Boyce, Salem’s Senior VP of Spoken Word.
  • Shares +1.8% after hours
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.