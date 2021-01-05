American Honda makes strong 2020 finish through higher trucks and EVs sales
Jan. 05, 2021 6:07 PM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Honda's (NYSE:HMC) US total sales decline 8.9% to 366,068 in Q4, including cars sales of 138,925 (-13.4%) and trucks sales of 227,143 (-5.9%).
- However, the company wrapped a globally-challenging year on a positive note with a 3.6% December gain for trucks, plus a new record for electrified vehicles in third straight year, totalling 62,982 in 2020.
- Aura: Q4 sales down 7.3% to 41,329; however, strong December posted sales performances at 15,648 (-3%). ILX, MDX and RDX in the spotlight.
- Honda: Q4 sales down 9.1% to 324,739; December recorded 0.3% upside in sales volumes to 120,819 driven by 4.2% gain in trucks sales.
- "Civic posted strong sales of 261,225 in 2020 to lead all compact cars and remain the best-selling model to millennial and first-time buyers."
- The company sees 2021 as promising year with the launch of Honda Civic, 4th-gen Acura MDX and the return of Type-S performance variants.
- "While 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges, through the efforts of our Honda and Dealer associates and the continuing loyalty of our customers, we were able to deliver 1.3 million vehicles," says Dave Gardner, EVP of National Operations at American Honda.
- Stock up 0.54% AH.
