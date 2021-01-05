Prospects muddied for Mountain Valley startup after proposed Virginia rules
Jan. 05, 2021 2:14 PM ETEquitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), NEE, ED, ATGFF, RGCOETRN, NEE, ED, ATGFF, RGCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Virginia environmental regulators have proposed stream-crossing rules that analysts say may delay the startup of the Mountain Valley Pipeline until 2022, but Equitrans Midstream (ETRN +3.5%) and the other companies involved in the project say they will stick with their late-2021 target.
- The Mountain Valley group is aware of the revised state regulations but "remains confident in achieving its targeted in-service date of late 2021, at a total cost estimate of $5.8B-$6B," an Equitrans spokesperson says.
- The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality said this week it planned to bar gas pipes with a diameter of 36 in. or more from using the U.S. Army Corps' proposed 2020 Nationwide Permits to cross streams, while MVP has planned to use pipe 42 in. in diameter to transport 2B cf/day of gas from the Marcellus/Utica shale formation in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio to Virginia.
- Instead of using the Nationwide Permit program, which would cover all stream crossings with one permit, the Virginia regulator wants to seek individual stream-crossing permits for big pipes, which Height Capital analysts believe would delay MVP's in-service data into 2022.
- Mountain Valley is owned by units of Equitrans Midstream, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).
- "Natural gas has a much brighter future than crude oil, and Equitrans is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities" it presents, Power Hedge writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.