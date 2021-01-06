Volaris' December traffic fell 9.3% Y/Y, +9.8% M/M
Jan. 06, 2021 6:34 AM ETControladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)VLRSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reports revenue passenger miles down 9.3% Y/Y up 9.8% M/M to 1.766B in December.
- Domestic RPMs -3.9% Y/Y and international RPMs -21% for the month.
- Capacity up 1.9% to 2.25B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs +4.4%; International ASMs -3.1%.
- The number of passengers flown by the carrier during the month -9.5% Y/Y and +8.7% M/M to 1,783K.
- Load factor decreased 970 bps Y/Y to 78.5% and +200 bps vs. November 2020.
- YTD load factor -600 bps to 79.9%.
- For January 2021, Volaris plans to operate approximately 98% of capacity.