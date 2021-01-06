Volaris' December traffic fell 9.3% Y/Y, +9.8% M/M

  • Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reports revenue passenger miles down 9.3% Y/Y up 9.8% M/M to 1.766B in December.
  • Domestic RPMs -3.9% Y/Y and international RPMs -21% for the month.
  • Capacity up 1.9% to 2.25B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs +4.4%; International ASMs -3.1%.
  • The number of passengers flown by the carrier during the month -9.5% Y/Y and +8.7% M/M to 1,783K.
  • Load factor decreased 970 bps Y/Y to 78.5% and +200 bps vs. November 2020.
  • YTD load factor -600 bps to 79.9%.
  • For January 2021, Volaris plans to operate approximately 98% of capacity.
