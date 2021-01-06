AIkido Pharma's stock surges on psilocybin patent license agreement
Jan. 06, 2021 8:58 AM ETAIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)AIKIBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares up ~62% premarket after it announces execution of a Patent License Agreement for technology that covers the use of psychedelic compound psilocybin for cancer applications.
- The technology is covered by four patent applications already on file with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
- Psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound, which research has shown as having potential to treat a range of psychiatric and behavioral disorders, notably, cancer-related depression and anxiety.
"Our license covers the use of psilocybin to treat both cancer and cancer side-effects and we believe this to be an expanding area for treatment," CEO Anthony Hayes said.