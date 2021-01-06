AIkido Pharma's stock surges on psilocybin patent license agreement

  • AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares up ~62% premarket after it announces execution of a Patent License Agreement for technology that covers the use of psychedelic compound psilocybin for cancer applications.
  • The technology is covered by four patent applications already on file with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
  • Psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound, which research has shown as having potential to treat a range of psychiatric and behavioral disorders, notably, cancer-related depression and anxiety.

  • "Our license covers the use of psilocybin to treat both cancer and cancer side-effects and we believe this to be an expanding area for treatment," CEO Anthony Hayes said.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.