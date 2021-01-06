VolitionRx granted additional $4M in non-dilutive funding

  • VolitionRx (NYSEMKT:VNRX) is awarded additional non-dilutive funding totaling ~$4M from the Walloon Region and Namur Invest, Belgium.
  • Until date, Agencies from the Walloon Region have awarded Volition a total of ~$13M in non-dilutive funding including this most recent award; this additional funding consisted of a cash grant of $1.3M and $2.7M in loans.
  • "It is a key part of our financing strategy to actively seek non-dilutive funding as this provides additional cash at favorable terms to support the company's continued development, and this latest funding takes the total non-dilutive funding to-date from all sources to over $15M," president & CEO Cameron Reynolds commented.
  • The funding will support the purchase and fit-out of Silver One, the company's new production facility and a number of cutting-edge projects.
  • The repayment terms are also split into 2 parts: repayment independent of revenues (limited to 30% from 2023 to 2034) and repayment revenue dependent at 2.89% of revenue generated on this product from launch up to 2032.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.