VolitionRx granted additional $4M in non-dilutive funding
Jan. 06, 2021 8:47 AM ETVolitionRx Limited (VNRX)VNRXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- VolitionRx (NYSEMKT:VNRX) is awarded additional non-dilutive funding totaling ~$4M from the Walloon Region and Namur Invest, Belgium.
- Until date, Agencies from the Walloon Region have awarded Volition a total of ~$13M in non-dilutive funding including this most recent award; this additional funding consisted of a cash grant of $1.3M and $2.7M in loans.
- "It is a key part of our financing strategy to actively seek non-dilutive funding as this provides additional cash at favorable terms to support the company's continued development, and this latest funding takes the total non-dilutive funding to-date from all sources to over $15M," president & CEO Cameron Reynolds commented.
- The funding will support the purchase and fit-out of Silver One, the company's new production facility and a number of cutting-edge projects.
- The repayment terms are also split into 2 parts: repayment independent of revenues (limited to 30% from 2023 to 2034) and repayment revenue dependent at 2.89% of revenue generated on this product from launch up to 2032.