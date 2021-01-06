Starbucks a top pick at Barclays for 2021
- Barclays is out with a positive note on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and what it sees as the company's best in class digital platform.
- "We believe SBUX is a premier, large-cap, high-growth, global consumer company, with a dominant US retail & consumer product platform, significant int’l growth led by China, and a best-in-class digital platform. We expect all segments will ultimately exceed prior peaks. We believe few other names offer proven, industry-leading growth at scale, with scarcity value to provide valuation support."
- Shares of Starbucks are down 0.50% in premarket trading to $102.82.
- SBUX has stayed in triple digits even after warning last month on softening U.S. trends.