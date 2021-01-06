Starbucks a top pick at Barclays for 2021

  • Barclays is out with a positive note on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and what it sees as the company's best in class digital platform.
  • "We believe SBUX is a premier, large-cap, high-growth, global consumer company, with a dominant US retail & consumer product platform, significant int’l growth led by China, and a best-in-class digital platform. We expect all segments will ultimately exceed prior peaks. We believe few other names offer proven, industry-leading growth at scale, with scarcity value to provide valuation support."
  • Shares of Starbucks are down 0.50% in premarket trading to $102.82.
  • SBUX has stayed in triple digits even after warning last month on softening U.S. trends.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.