Dosing underway in Windtree's mid-stage lucinactant COVID-19 trial
Jan. 06, 2021 Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT)
- Biotechnology and medical device company Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) has dosed the first patient in its Phase 2 trial studying lucinactant in acute lung injury in adults with COVID-19 associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
- Lucinactant is a synthetic KL4 surfactant that is structurally similar to human pulmonary surfactant.
- The 20-subject study will establish dosing regimen, tolerability, and functional changes in gas exchange and lung compliance after KL4 surfactant administration.
- Recruitment is expected to take 3-6 months for the initial trial. If the trial is successful, Windtree may initiate two further studies for lucinactant.
- Windtree says Lucinactant may have the potential to improve respiratory parameters and reduce the time a patient spends on mechanical ventilation and the number of days a patient spends in the intensive care unit, among other things.
- Windtree shares up ~6% premarket