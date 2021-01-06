Seelos' expects to commence SLS-005 study in rare neurological disease in H1 2021, shares up 6%

  • Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) issues year end 2020 business update.
  • Over the past six months, Seelos expanded its team with the hiring of four full-time employees and the addition of a consultant to aid in the development of key programs.
  • SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine): The company commenced Proof of Concept study in December, and is continuing to open trial sites for screening and dosing.
  • SLS-005 (IV trehalose): Phase IIb/III trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is expected to begin in H1 2021 in the HEALEY ALS platform trial.
  • Parkinson's disease gene therapy programs: SLS-007 preclinical data on delivery and target engagement expected in Q1, SLS-004 preclinical data expected mid-2021.
  • Shares up 6% premarket.
