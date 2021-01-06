Converge Technology Solutions upsizes bought deal financing to ~C$75M

  • Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) upsizes its bought deal offering to C$75.2M, from its yesterday announced C$50M financing.
  • Now, underwriters have agreed to purchase 15.5M common shares, on a bought deal basis, priced at C$4.85/share. Additionally, they have been granted an option to purchase up to 2.3M common shares, which could bring the financing size to potentially C$86.5M.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for acquisitions, working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about Jan. 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.