Converge Technology Solutions upsizes bought deal financing to ~C$75M
Jan. 06, 2021 9:39 AM ETConverge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF)CTSDFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) upsizes its bought deal offering to C$75.2M, from its yesterday announced C$50M financing.
- Now, underwriters have agreed to purchase 15.5M common shares, on a bought deal basis, priced at C$4.85/share. Additionally, they have been granted an option to purchase up to 2.3M common shares, which could bring the financing size to potentially C$86.5M.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds for acquisitions, working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on or about Jan. 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.