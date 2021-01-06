Nasdaq down 1% early after Georgia election: At The Open
Jan. 06, 2021 9:41 AM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor48 Comments
- The major averages are mostly lower in opening action, led by the Nasdaq's 1.0% decline. The S&P 500 is off 0.3% and the Dow is marginally green.
- The Democrats appear to have won control of the Senate, and the conventional wisdom at the moment somehow says that's bad for the mega-cap names that dominate Nasdaq action? Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Netflix, and Nvidia are all down in the area of 2%-3%. Seems like a fadeable move.
- Checking the economy, the ADP jobs report showed an unexpected decline of 123K jobs in December alongside renewed lockdowns. The 10-year Treasury yield is up six basis points, and above 1% for the first time since the February/March panic as Democratic control of Congress is thought to be a positive for even higher deficit spending.
- An early winner post-election? Cannabis names are soaring on hopes for federal legalization.