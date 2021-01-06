Holy Name Medical Center acquires Sensus low-dose radiation therapy system
Jan. 06, 2021 9:53 AM ETSensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS)SRTSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sensus Healthcare (SRTS +3.0%) has announced that Holy Name Medical Center has acquired a Sensus low-dose radiation therapy system for the treatment of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients.
- "The Sensus low-dose radiation therapy system is a potential treatment we can offer to eligible critically ill patients when other therapies have failed to improve their prognosis." said Adam Jarrett, MD, CMO and Executive VP of medical affairs at Holy Name.
- Also, this being a portable device which allows to maintain the highest level of safety, keeping COVID patients separate from non-COVID patients.