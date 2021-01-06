Stock averages resolve to the upside, with Dow's 1.7% advance leading
- With the exception of a small handful of names, a broad-based rally is underway following what appears to be a Blue Wave out of Georgia. The S&P 500 is up 1.2%, the DJIA 1.75%, and Nasdaq 0.35%.
- The prospect of even great fiscal stimulus has long-dated Treasury yields sharply higher, and that's got the financials (XLF +4.6%) as the best-performing S&P sector.
- For those worried that D.C. being controlled by Democrats means the end of fossil fuels as we know it, the energy sector (XLF +4.5%) is the 2nd-best performer. The industrials (XLI +2.9%) are following close behind.
- And for those predicting the demise of the dollar (USDOLLAR), that too is on the rise following big declines heading into the election. It's almost as if markets anticipate, rather than react to events. Who would have thought? Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is having a rough session as well, down 2.4% to $1,906 per ounce.
- If there's any red to be found, it's in mega-cap tech names like Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Nvidia, Facebook, Google, and Amazon. It would appear that this too shall pass.
- Not an S&P sector (but maybe in the future), the cannabis names - with thoughts of federal legalization - are having the best day of all.