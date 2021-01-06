UnitedHealth’s Change deal signals plans to expand Optum – Citi
- After the acquisition of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is likely to target further deals to help grow its Optum business, an analyst from Citi writes in a note.
- The shares of UnitedHealth are trading 0.6% higher after a plunge of as much as 4.0% in the early morning in reaction to the premarket announcement of its acquisition of the healthcare technology platform in a deal valued at $13B, including debt.
- ‘Similar to its historical practices’, UnitedHealth is likely to use M&A ‘to grow and scale its Optum segments’, the analyst Ralph Giacobbe writes, adding ‘UNH will be able to build out its capabilities with CHNG’s data and analytics offerings.’
- In an article published in September, Seeking Alpha contributor, PopperTech illustrates the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of each Optum division.