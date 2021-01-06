Intercontinental Exchange reports December, Q4 and FY20 stats

  • Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +1.5%) reported 2020 Futures & Options ADV up 6% Y/Y including Energy +15% Y/Y.
  • Energy OI rose 7% Y/Y; ADV up 3% Y/Y in 4Q20.
  • North American natural gas OI +16% Y/Y; European natural gas OI +12% Y/Y; ADV +27% Y/Y in December, +28% Y/Y in 4Q20 and +33% Y/Y in 2020.
  • Environmental OI up 8% Y/Y including record OI of 2.8M contracts on 12/8/2020; ADV up 23% Y/Y in December, 30% Y/Y in 4Q20 and +19% Y/Y in 2020.
  • Equity Index OI rose 5% Y/Y; ADV up 11% Y/Y in 2020.
  • NYSE cash equities ADV rose 31% Y/Y in December, up 32% Y/Y in 4Q20 and up 42% Y/Y in 2020.
  • NYSE equity options ADV soared 94% Y/Y in December, +85% Y/Y in 4Q20 and +61% Y/Y in 2020.
  • Q4 Guidance: ICE now expects Q4 non-operating expenses to be in the range of $72M to $77M; and Adj. non-operating expenses in the range of $126M to $131M.
