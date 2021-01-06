ConAgra Brands Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 06, 2021 1:56 PM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)CAGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.98B (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Organic growth of +8.3%; and operating margin of 18.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.