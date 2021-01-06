Kazia, Kintara’s gliblastoma candidates to be evaluated GBM AGILE study
Jan. 06, 2021 3:09 PM ETKazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA), KTRAKZIA, KTRABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- The Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) in collaboration with Kazia (KZIA -3.4%) and Kintara (KTRA -1.3%), have announced the activation of Kazia's paxalisib and Kintara's VAL-083 in Glioblastoma trial (GBM AGILE), which was initially opened in July 2019 and has screened over 370 patients to date.
- The registrational Phase 2-3 trial will evaluate interventions for patients with glioblastoma.
- Kazia’s paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084) is a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway. The PI3K pathway appears to be disordered in more than 85% of cases of glioblastoma. It was licensed from Genentech in late 2016.
- Kintara’s VAL-083 is a small molecule bifunctional alkylating agent that crosses the blood-brain barrier.