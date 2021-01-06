Suncor restarts Fort Hills oil sands mining operations
Jan. 06, 2021 3:36 PM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU)SUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Suncor Energy (SU +1.4%) says it has restarted operations at its Fort Hills oil sands mine in Alberta, after operations were halted last week following the deaths of two workers in a vehicle collision.
- The Fort Hills mine north of Fort McMurray produced ~120K bbl/day in Q4.
- The mine has the capacity to produce 180K bbl/day but shut in barrels last year as the pandemic crushed global oil demand.
- Suncor is a "cheap but risky dividend play for the COVID-19 recovery," Growth At A Good Price writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.