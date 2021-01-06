Medical Properties Trust strengthens its position in UK market via £800M behavioral hospitals deal
Jan. 06, 2021 4:45 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)MPWBy: SA News Team7 Comments
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to acquire a portfolio of select behavioral health facilities located in the U.K. for ~ £800M.
- The facilities are currently owned and operated by UK behavioral health provider Priory Group. Following Waterland’s acquisition of Priory, the properties Medical Properties will acquire will be subject to long-term sale-leaseback agreements with Priory.
- The sale-leaseback agreements are expected to provide Medical Properties a GAAP-basis yield of 8.6% and were underwritten based on initial lease payment coverage of approximately 2.0 times EBITDAR.
- Medical properties expects to fund the total cash consideration payable by using cash on hand, borrowings under its revolving credit facility and funds from additional financing arrangements.
- The transaction will be immediately accretive to the company's earnings.
- Concurrent the trust launched a public offering to sell 32M shares.