Japan PM declares COVID-19 emergency
Jan. 07, 2021 4:51 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three adjacent prefectures on Jan. 7 to combat a rise in coronavirus infections.
- The emergency state would take effect on Friday and run through Feb 7. The curbs will be imposed in Tokyo and the neighbouring Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures.
- Measures will include asking restaurants and bars to close by 8pm, requesting residents to refrain from non-urgent outings, urging telecommuting, and limiting attendance at sporting and other big events to 5,000 people.
- The four prefectures are home to about 150,000 restaurants and bars.
- With an eye on the looming Tokyo Olympics and the fragile state of economy, Suga has favoured limited restrictions.
