Amarin sees FY20 revenue of ~$610M, expects European approval for Vascepa in February

Jan. 07, 2021 6:34 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)
  • Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) provides business update, including preliminary FY 2020 revenue results.
  • FY20 total net revenue is expected to be ~$610M.
  • The company expects European regulatory approval for Vascepa in early 2021, with CHMP opinion expected in late January or February 2021.
  • EMA approval expected within 67 days of CHMP decision.
  • Amarin plans to submit application for regulatory approval through its commercial partner in China and has initiated commercial launch of Vascepa in Canada.
  • The company ended 2020 with more than $550M in cash and investments and had no debt, having fully repaid its prior royalty-like debt instrument in Q4 2020.
  • Citing COVID-19 uncertainties, AMRN will continue to withhold 2021 revenue guidance for Vascepa in U.S.
  • Shares down 1% premarket.
