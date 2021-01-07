Amarin sees FY20 revenue of ~$610M, expects European approval for Vascepa in February
Jan. 07, 2021 6:34 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)AMRNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) provides business update, including preliminary FY 2020 revenue results.
- FY20 total net revenue is expected to be ~$610M.
- The company expects European regulatory approval for Vascepa in early 2021, with CHMP opinion expected in late January or February 2021.
- EMA approval expected within 67 days of CHMP decision.
- Amarin plans to submit application for regulatory approval through its commercial partner in China and has initiated commercial launch of Vascepa in Canada.
- The company ended 2020 with more than $550M in cash and investments and had no debt, having fully repaid its prior royalty-like debt instrument in Q4 2020.
- Citing COVID-19 uncertainties, AMRN will continue to withhold 2021 revenue guidance for Vascepa in U.S.
- Shares down 1% premarket.