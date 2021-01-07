Affimed updates on clinical studies and cash balances

  • Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) reports cash and cash equivalents of ~€147M as of Dec. 31st, that provides cash runway into the first half of 2023.
  • Clinical stage program, AFM13 (CD30/CD16A ICE), a Phase 2 registration-directed study of AFM13 as monotherapy in relapsed or refractory patients with CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (pTCL), remains ahead of schedule. The company expects to complete the interim data analysis during the 1H21.
  • The first dose cohort of AFM13-104, an investigator sponsored Phase 1 study at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center evaluating the tolerability and efficacy of AFM13 preloaded cord blood-derived NK cells (cbNK) followed by weekly AFM13 monotherapy in patients with refractory CD30 expressing lymphomas, is ongoing.
  • AFM24 (EGFR/CD16A ICE) AFM24-101, a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of AFM24, the EGFR/CD16A targeted ICE for treatment of patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors, has completed dose cohort 3 (80 mg per patient) without showing dose limiting side effects and patients are currently being enrolled and treated in dose cohort 4 (160 mg per patient).
  • Affimed and NKMax America completed a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2020. The companies plan to submit an IND in the first half of 2021 for a Phase1/2a study to investigate different dose levels of AFM24 in combination with NKMax America`s autologous NK cell product SNK01 in patients with EGFR expressing solid tumors.
