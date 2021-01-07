Ryanair updates guidance after new lockdowns crimp demand

Jan. 07, 2021 8:04 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)RYAAYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) slashes its annual traffic forecast by around 5M passengers as it notes that new lockdowns in Britain and Ireland leave the countries with "few, if any" flights.
  • Ryanair expects traffic forecast for the fiscal year ending on March 31 to be between 26M and 30M, with air traffic in January fall to under 1.25M passengers.
  • The carrier called travel curbs In Ireland "inexplicable and ineffective" and wants an accelerated pace of vaccine rollouts.
  • Shares of Ryanair are down 2.68% premarket to $106.94.
  • Ryanair is one of the airlines looking for ways to boost international travel .
