Sterling Construction joint venture awarded $35.7M road work contract
Jan. 07, 2021 9:05 AM ETSterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)STRLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) says a joint venture between Sterling's subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction and Sema, awarded ~$35.7M by the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, to design and perform rehabilitation work on Colorado's I-25 from SH66 to SH402 with Sterling's portion of ~$18M.
- The contract to include replacement/widening of 12 bridges, with full interchange construction at LCR16, SH60, and SH56, additional scope elements and future packages consist of heavy utility relocation and the reconstruction of two general purpose lanes, one express lane, a painted buffer and shoulders in each direction for 12 miles of I-25.
- The project started in December 2020 and is scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2023.
- Shares are up 0.9% PM.