  • For Q4 prelim results, National Instruments (NATI +1.7%) expects GAAP revenue of $367M (Y/Y flat) and above the high end of guidance of $333 - $363M provided on the Q3 earnings release.
  • It foresees a sequential growth of 19% in non-GAAP revenue to $369M.
  • For Q4, the company's overall orders are estimated to be up 7% Y/Y; expects positive sequential and Y/Y order growth across all regions and all business units.
  • Despite the earlier discusses headwinds in China, orders are estimated to be up 19% Y/Y.
  • Q4 GAAP EPS is seen within earlier provided guidance while non-GAAP EPS is seen at or above the high end of that guidance.
  • Q4 ended with estimated cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $320M.
  • Q4 earnings conference call is scheduled for Jan.28, 2021.
