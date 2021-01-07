Bridgeline Digital's Celebros selected by furniture retailer for powering new eCommerce website
Jan. 07, 2021 10:32 AM ETBridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN)BLINBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- A well-established furniture business in Ireland has selected Bridgeline Digital's (BLIN +2.3%) Celebros Search to power their new eCommerce site.
- The company will utilize Celebros to improve their site search and enhance the customer experience as they move into the eCommerce space.
- The company has built their new eCommerce store on the abcommerce platform, a longtime partner to Bridgeline.
- The company will leverage Celebros' natural language processing an instant search, which delivers search results instantaneously as customers type in words and phrases; Celebros will also be leveraged to increase traffic from search engines like Google.