Bridgeline Digital's Celebros selected by furniture retailer for powering new eCommerce website

Jan. 07, 2021 10:32 AM ETBridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN)BLINBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • A well-established furniture business in Ireland has selected Bridgeline Digital's (BLIN +2.3%) Celebros Search to power their new eCommerce site.
  • The company will utilize Celebros to improve their site search and enhance the customer experience as they move into the eCommerce space.
  • The company has built their new eCommerce store on the abcommerce platform, a longtime partner to Bridgeline.
  • The company will leverage Celebros' natural language processing an instant search, which delivers search results instantaneously as customers type in words and phrases; Celebros will also be leveraged to increase traffic from search engines like Google.
