Ball to build a new aluminum end manufacturing facility
Jan. 07, 2021 11:40 AM ETBall Corporation (BLL)BLLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Ball (BLL -1.0%) announces plans to build a new aluminum end manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, scheduled to begin production in early-2022 and expand over multiple years to create ~200 manufacturing jobs.
- The facility to supply infinitely recyclable, lightweight aluminum ends to regional and national customers for growing beverage categories and brands.
- “These investments will align our end production with our beverage can capacity investments, and are supported by numerous long-term customer contracts to serve the unprecedented demand for sustainable aluminum packaging while furthering Ball's Drive for 10 vision for long-term success," commented Colin Gillis, president, beverage packaging, North & Central America.