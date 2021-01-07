Aeromexico's December traffic declined 52.7% in December
- Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) reports revenue per kilometers declined 52.7% Y/Y and rose 35.6% M/M to 1.754B in December.
- Domestic RPKs -12.9% and international RPKs -67.5%.
- Capacity fell 42.9% Y/Y and grew 23% M/M to 2.617B available seat kilometers. Domestic capacity -12.9% and international capacity -54.3%.
- December load factor slipped 820 bps to 72.7%.
- YTD load factor squeezed 1,270 bps to 70.3%.
- Passengers transported down 36.7% to 1,116K.
- The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.