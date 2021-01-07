Kala Pharma launches dry eye disease med

Jan. 07, 2021 1:53 PM ETKala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA)KALABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) has commercially launched EYSUVIS 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
  • The company says that it is progressing its development of pre-clinical stage new chemical entities targeted to address front and back of the eye diseases.
  • Expects cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of ~$153.5M as of December 31, 2020, including net proceeds from ATM offering during Q4, to fund its operations into at least 4Q22.
  • KALA is +2.3% to $6.97
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.