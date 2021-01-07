Kala Pharma launches dry eye disease med
Jan. 07, 2021 1:53 PM ETKala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA)KALABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) has commercially launched EYSUVIS 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
- The company says that it is progressing its development of pre-clinical stage new chemical entities targeted to address front and back of the eye diseases.
- Expects cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of ~$153.5M as of December 31, 2020, including net proceeds from ATM offering during Q4, to fund its operations into at least 4Q22.
- KALA is +2.3% to $6.97
- Source: Press Release