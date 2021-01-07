Gaming and Leisure Properties picks internal candidate for development chief

  • Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) promoted Steven Ladany to SVP, chief development officer to lead the company's merger, acquisition and development efforts.
  • Before joining the company in 2014 and last serving as SVP, Finance, Mr. Ladany served as a VP at Revel Casino Hotel, a regional gaming property currently known as Ocean Casino Resort.
  • "He has fostered deep, collegial and collaborative relationships across the gaming sector and with our roster of industry-leading tenants. We look forward to Steve's continuing contributions as we prudently, yet aggressively seek to further expand and diversify our tenant roster, grow our dividend and create new long-term value for our shareholders," chairman & CEO Peter Carlino commented.
