Gaming and Leisure Properties picks internal candidate for development chief
Jan. 07, 2021 4:40 PM ETGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)GLPIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) promoted Steven Ladany to SVP, chief development officer to lead the company's merger, acquisition and development efforts.
- Before joining the company in 2014 and last serving as SVP, Finance, Mr. Ladany served as a VP at Revel Casino Hotel, a regional gaming property currently known as Ocean Casino Resort.
- "He has fostered deep, collegial and collaborative relationships across the gaming sector and with our roster of industry-leading tenants. We look forward to Steve's continuing contributions as we prudently, yet aggressively seek to further expand and diversify our tenant roster, grow our dividend and create new long-term value for our shareholders," chairman & CEO Peter Carlino commented.