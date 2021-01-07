Terreno Realty reports 97.8% occupancy in Q4, zero 2021 debt maturities

Jan. 07, 2021 5:00 PM ETTerreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)TRNOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • For Q4, Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) reported 97.8% occupancy vs. prior quarter of 97.3% and prior year of 96.8%; quarter-end same-store occupancy stood at 98% vs. prior quarter of 98.5% and prior year of 97.8%.
  • It recorded a 10.9% increase in Q4 cash rents on new and renewed leases while full year gains stood at 22.1%.
  • It executed three renewals expiring in 2021 and executed a five-year lease stabilizing a recently acquired 2.5-acre improved land parcel.
  • During Q4 and FY20, acquisitions stood at $50.5M and $96.7M respectively.
  • For FY20, the company sold four properties for an aggregate sale price of $73.4M generating an unleveraged internal rate of return of ~9.3%.
  • Terreno reports $67.8M of acquisitions under contract and ~$18M under letter of intent.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company owned 222 buildings and 25 improved land parcels.
  • During Q4, Terreno issued 143,020 shares receiving gross proceeds of $8.8M under its ATM equity offering program.
  • Paying off its last secured mortgage loan with an $11.2M balance and 5.49% interest rate and all outstanding debt in the new year, the company as a cash balance of ~$83M, no balance outstanding on its $250M revolving credit facility, and no 2021 debt maturities.
  • Full earnings due Feb.5.
