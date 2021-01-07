Sirius XM says it's beating 2020 subscriber guidance, issues forecast for 2021
- In a guidance update, Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) says it added a net 909,000 self-pay subscribers to end 2020 with about 30.9M self-pay subs, beating its most recent guidance.
- And it says it expects to meet or exceed its 2020 guidance for revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow.
- In an early look at 2021 guidance, it now expects self-pay net adds of about 800,000 for the year, along with total revenue of $8.35B, EBITDA of $2.575B, and free cash flow of about $1.6B.
- "These results highlight the resiliency of our business and the loyalty of our customer base even amid the unprecedented challenges of the past year," says new CEO Jennifer Witz.
- Meanwhile, the company expects to conclude that an impairment is necessary connected to its Pandora unit. It estimates impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets could be about $1B, due to expected performance at Pandora (particularly its royalty cost structure).
- That would be a noncash impairment, excluded from EBITDA, but will have an impact on operating income for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2020.
- Full results are due Feb. 2.
- Shares are down 0.6% postmarket.