SinglePoint announces 1-for-75 reverse split with spin off of its brand 1606
Jan. 07, 2021
- SinglePoint (OTCPK:SING) says it will affect 1-for-75 reverse split of its common shares, in addition of spin-off of its 1606 Corp on 1-for-1 basis.
- 1606, the company's one of the designated non-core assets, is a brand launched in Oct. 2019 which recently introduced a six pack point of sale display unit designed to be placed on countertops or next to the register retail locations across the nation. The spin-off will allow 1606 to become its own entity.
- "This represents a key component in our planned, multi-stepped approach towards uplisting to a national exchange and enhancing shareholder value. By taking this initial step of separating into two independent companies, each business will have the ability to enhance focus on its significant market opportunities and evolve into two industry-leading companies, each one entirely focused on delivering quality products and services," says Chairman and CEO Greg Lambrecht.
- "We believe that by successfully executing this reverse split and a spin-off of one of our designated non-core assets, we have a greater potential in gaining increased attention from larger institutional and family office investors that have the ability to provide accretive capital," adds Lambrecht.
