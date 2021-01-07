Alector gives update on its frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease trials
Jan. 07, 2021
- Alector's (NASDAQ:ALEC) mid-and-late stage clinical trials for frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are advancing with updated data from ongoing AL001 Phase 2 study in frontotemporal dementia expected in 2021.
- The updated findings will include safety, fluid biomarkers, imaging biomarkers and clinical outcomes assessments, providing additional insights to the mechanism of action of AL001 in pre-symptomatic and symptomatic FTD-GRN and FTD-C9orf72 patients.
- Says its INFRONT-3, pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating AL001 in people at risk for or with frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN) continues to enroll patients.
- Alector's INVOKE-2, Phase 2 trial evaluating AL002 in participants with early Alzheimer’s disease has initiated patient screening. The primary endpoint of the study will measure disease progression utilizing the Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB).
- In the next 18 months, Alector plans to initiate the clinical development of ADP009, a multi-Siglec inhibitor that works to enhance the innate and adaptive immune system response by blocking a critical glycan checkpoint pathway that drives immune inhibition.