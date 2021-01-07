Orion Engineered Carbons raises its Q4 earnings guidance, stock up 14% AH
Jan. 07, 2021 5:17 PM ETOrion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)OECBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) lifts its Q4 Adj. EBITDA guidance to the range of $64-$67M, from its previous $44-$55M guidance.
- The company attributed this guidance raise to its specialty carbon black business unit, driven by "considerably higher volumes, which rose low-double digits sequentially"
- "We also experienced slightly less seasonality than anticipated in our rubber carbon black business where volumes declined mid-single digits sequentially. These trends are an indication that our customers restocked their inventories, to some degree during the quarter, to better manage their supply chains......our current order book indicates a strong January and we expect robust demand as the global economy recovers," says CEO Corning Painter.
- The company expects to provide further information on its Q4 and FY20 after the market closes on Feb. 18, 2021.
- Shares are up 13.90% AH.
- Source: Press Release
- "Energy Stocks Start The New Year Strong But Remain Very Undervalued," writes Seeking Alpha Marketplace contributor HFIR.