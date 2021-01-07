Energy stocks stay strong as oil pushes to 11-month highs
Jan. 07, 2021 3:25 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), XLE, TRGP, PAA, PXD, RIG, OXY, MPC, COP, MRO, MMP, OKE, CL1:COM, CO1:COM, USO, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNOEOG, XLE, TRGP, PAA, PXD, RIG, OXY, MPC, COP, MRO, MMP, OKE, COM, USO, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO, CL1:COM, CO1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor25 Comments
- EOG Resources (EOG +6.5%) leads broad gains among oil and gas shares (XLE +1.5%), a group that has closed in the green every day so far this year.
- Today's winners also include TRGP +6.7%, PAA +5.1%, PXD +4.4%, RIG +3.7%, OXY +2.8%, MPC +2.8%, COP +2.7%, MRO +2.5%, MMP +2.3%, OKE +2.2%.
- Oil prices scored their third straight gain after hitting 11-month peaks, helped by data showing a larger than expected weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories and Saudi Arabia's recent surprise pledge to deepen its oil cuts.
- February WTI (CL1:COM) edged +0.4% to $50.83/bbl, the highest front-month settlement since Feb. 24; March Brent (CO1:COM) settled +0.2% at $54.38/bbl, after touching $54.90/bbl, also the best since before the first COVID-19 lockdowns in the West.
- UBS raised its forecast for Brent oil to $60/bbl by mid-year, saying the pre-emptive Saudi move suggests "a desire to defend prices and support the oil market amid demand concerns due to extended mobility restrictions in Europe."
- EOG was assumed with a Buy rating and $65 price target at TD Securities, citing a premium well inventory that continues to expand, a decentralized structure that encourages innovation and efficiencies, and a pristine balance sheet.
- ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO
- Earlier this week, the U.S. reported a larger than expected 8M-barrel inventory draw.