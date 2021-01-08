Tanzanian Gold, STAMICO submit updated mine plan for Buckreef Gold Project
Jan. 08, 2021
- Tanzanian Gold (NYSEMKT:TRX) says TanGold and its joint venture partner, The State Mining Company (STAMICO), collaborate to submit an updated mine plan for the Buckreef Gold Project to the Mining Commission in Tanzania.
- STAMICO is 100% owned by the United Republic of Tanzania, owns a 45% non-dilutable equity interest in Buckreef Gold Company, which wholly-owns the project.
- Under the submission of revised plan to the Mining Commission, Buckreef intends to relinquish certain concessions since this has no impact on the Buckreef concession and Mineral Resources, as reported in the company's previous press release.
- The updated mine plan will replace the mine plan submitted to the Mining Commission in 2017 as part of the renewal of Buckreef's Special Mining License.
- The parties have also amended the Buckreef Joint Venture Agreement which was entered in 2011, to bring its terms in line with recent changes in the Tanzanian mining laws and to modernize the working arrangement between the parties.
- Previously, in July 2020, Tanzanian Gold kicks off gold production at its Buckreef Project.