Jiayin Group announces resignation of CFO Chunlin Fan
Jan. 08, 2021 6:21 AM ETJiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)JFINBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) says Mr. Chunlin Fan has resigned from the position as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer due to personal reasons, effective from January 8, 2021.
- Ms. Bei Bai, the current Financial Controller of the Company, and Ms. Jin Chen, the current Investment and Finance Director of the Company, have been appointed as the Co-Chief Financial Officers of the Company, effective from January 8, 2021.
- The Company stated that are no disagreements between Mr. Fan and the Company and that his departure is not related to the Company’s operations, policies or practices or any issues regarding the Company's accounting policies and practices.
- Shares are down 0.9% PM.