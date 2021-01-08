Skanska secures $392M contract to renovate LIRR concourse in New York
Jan. 08, 2021 6:42 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) signs $392M contract with Penn District Station Developer to renovate Pennsylvania Station's Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), concourse in New York.
- The work includes the design and construction of the widening of the LIRR 33rd Street train hall corridor, including raised ceiling heights, upgraded lighting and wayfinding, digital information screens, and mechanical and electrical work along with new architectural finishes and station enhancements.
- The contract will be included in the US order bookings for 4Q20.
- Construction is ongoing and is scheduled for completion in the 1Q 2023.