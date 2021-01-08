Lam Research on watch after Needham turns cautious
Jan. 08, 2021 7:27 AM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)LRCXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Needham drops its rating on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold from Buy, despite calling it a well-managed and top-performing company.
- Analyst N. Quinn Bolton: "We think the WFE industry is at an inflection point, where the growth driver is shifting from NAND in the last cycle to DRAM and foundry/logic in this new cycle. LRCX has outsized exposure to NAND, but relatively weaker positions in DRAM and foundry/logic. Its high reliance on NAND may work against the company as WFE spending shifts in favor of other segments this cysle. We have no doubt that LRCX will continue to gain share in NAND, but we think the mix headwind will mitigate these share gains and lead to relative underperformance."
- Needham expects WFE will grow 8% in 2021 and 5% in 2022, with LRCX maintain ~15% share of WFE, leveraged to memory.
- Shares of Lam Research are down 0.38% premarket to $512.50 after hitting a new high of $517.72 yesterday.
- Deutsche Bank also went to the sidelines on Lam Research a few weeks ago.