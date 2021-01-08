GOL expects net cash consumption of R$2M/day in 1Q21
Jan. 08, 2021 7:51 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)GOLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has increased its capacity to an average of 476 flights per day, a 29% increase from an average of 369 daily flights in November, reaching peaks of ~610 daily flights in December to meet the increase in demand for air travel.
- Gross sales for the month were R$852M and the average load factor was 81%, consistent sequentially.
- The company generated net cash of R$6M/day in December vs. estimated net cash consumption of R$3M/day for this period.
- During 4Q20, there was a 46% increase in the search for GOL airline tickets vs. 3Q20 and therefore company recorded a 24% Q/Q increase in sales across all channels in the quarter.
- The return of the MAX-8 will enable GOL to resume high aircraft utilization and expand its network, predominantly concentrated in Brazil, a main catalyst of unit cost reductions in future.
- The company estimates that it has sufficient liquidity to finance its working capital, expenses and debt service during this growth phase.
- For 1Q21, the company is estimating net cash consumption to be R$2M/day.
- "This new secured debt program demonstrates GOL's access to capital, highlights the availability of attractive secured financing options for the Company, complements our unsecured financing program and enhances GOL's financial flexibility," concluded Richard.
- The company ended December 2020 with a total fleet of 127 B737s, seven of which are model B737-MAX. With 95 aircraft operating in its network, daily flight operations increased 29% over November 2020 and were equivalent to 60% of the same period last year.
- GOL expects to end 1Q21 at approximately 70% of the level of capacity and demand as it had at the end of 1Q20, with a consistent and profitable average load factor, above 80%.
- In January 2021, GOL is increasing its capacity to approximately 550 flights per day, and nearly 620 daily flights on peak days, over 65% of the domestic flight schedule in January 2020 with 92 aircraft operating in its network.
- "Our single-type fleet operating model, variable cost structure and dominant position in Brazil's high-density traffic hubs enables us to quickly add routes to meet demand, while maintaining discipline on capacity and profitability," said Celso Ferrer, Vice president of Operations.
- The company ended the month with ~R$2.5B in total liquidity.
- In December, the company issued $200M of 8.00% of Senior Secured Notes due 2026, through its subsidiary GOL Finance to finance working capital of the guarantors, for repayment of certain existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.