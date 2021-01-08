Weingarten Realty gets full ownership of Houston area center, exits Fort Worth
Jan. 08, 2021 8:16 AM ETWeingarten Realty Investors (WRI)WRIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- During Q4, Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) acquires full ownership of Village Plaza at Bunker Hill center in the Houston, TX, area with the purchase of a 42% stake in the property.
- WRI used proceeds from the simultaneous disposition of Overton Park Plaza in Fort Worth, TX, which marks its exit from that market.
- The REIT also exited the Charlotte, NC, market with the sale of Galleria Shopping Center.
- For the full year, the company's dispositions included 11 shopping centers and four land parcels totaling $248M. It also purchased two shopping centers and four buildings in existing centers for $167M and invested ~$75Min three large new development projects.
- "The proceeds from our disposition program allowed us to fund our 2020 acquisitions and the special dividend we paid our shareholders as well as basically finish funding our new development program," said Chairman, President, and CEO Drew Alexander.
- The company's collections continued to trend up with Q4 cash collections of 92%, with essential tenants and restaurants at 94%.