Glencore in final talks over Mopani stake sale
Jan. 08, 2021
- Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it is in the final stages of negotiations to sell its stake in Mopani Copper Mines to Zambia's government, ending months of uncertainty over the future of the asset.
- Glencore is seeking to sell the 90% holding it owns with First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) to state-owned ZCCM Investments, which already owns the other 10%; the value of the sale is not clear.
- Glencore shelved its plans to place the operations under care and maintenance last year after Zambia threatened to revoke its mining license in April in an effort to safeguard jobs at the site.
- The company said last month that CEO Ivan Glasenberg will retire during H1, to be succeeded by coal business head Gary Nagle.