Dosing underway in OncoSec's Tavo combo trial in skin cancer
Jan. 08, 2021 10:45 AM ETOncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)ONCS, BMY, MRKBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- OncoSec Medical (ONCS +1.4%) announces that the first patient was dosed in its investigator-initiated OMS-104 Phase 2 trial evaluating Tavo (tavokinogene telseplasmid) in patients with operable, locally or regionally advanced melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
- The study aims to evaluate TAVO in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY +0.4%) anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor OPDIVO (nivolumab) as a neoadjuvant therapy prior to surgery in patients with operable, locally or regionally advanced melanoma.
- The trial is designed to evaluate if the addition of TAVO can improve clinical outcomes already observed when using nivolumab alone as a neoadjuvant therapy.
- The primary endpoint of the study is pathological complete response, estimated based on the proportion of participants with no viable tumor on histologic assessment at definitive surgery after the 12-week neoadjuvant period.
- TAVO in combination with Merck's (MRK -1.4%) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), has already shown enhanced overall response rate and partial tumor responses in patients with anti-PD-1 checkpoint-refractory metastatic melanoma in OncoSec's KEYNOTE-695 registration directed Phase 2 clinical trial.