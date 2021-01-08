Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $100M in deferred prosecution deal - NYT
Jan. 08, 2021 12:55 PM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)DBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Deutsche Bank (DB -0.6%) is expected to agree to pay more than $100M to settle charges from federal prosecutors that it violated anti-bribery laws when trying to win business in places like China, the New York Times reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- The German lender is expected to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement in Brooklyn federal court on Friday.
- Bloomberg reports that the criminal allegations in the case against Deutsche Bank included manipulating the market for precious metals futures through so-called spoofing.
- The agreement would be the latest embarrassment for the German lender, which has had to defend against a string of investigations into money laundering, market manipulation, and violating international sanctions. It was also caught up in the Danske Bank scandal where ~EUR 200B of suspicious funds, mostly linked to Russia, flowed through Danske's tiny Estonian branch.
- Last year, it agreed to pay more than $10M to two cases brought by the Commodity Futures Trading Commmission, one including alleged spoofing by traders.
- In 2019, the bank agreed to pay $16M in a settlement with the SEC related to allegations of using corrupt practices to win business in China and Russia.